9-year-old girl among victims in Reseda sexual assaults, police say

A 9-year-old girl was among the victims in a series of early morning sexual assaults in Reseda, police said Tuesday.

Mario Orozco, 31, was arrested and booked on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly entered several residences before dawn July 1 in the 18300 block of Vanowen Street in Reseda, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police circulated a photo of the suspect earlier this week in an attempt to identify more possible victims.

At Tuesday's Police Commission meeting, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the three female victims ranged in age from 9 to 55. The suspect entered the apartments by prying off screens from open windows, police said.

A fourth apartment was burglarized, but no assault was reported at the location.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Orozco had been living in a nearby homeless encampment, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information was urged to call detectives at 818-374-7742 or 818-374-7611. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.