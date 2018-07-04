Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers dumps a bucket of Hi-Chew candy on the head of Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We still can't eat peanuts.

It's been just over a week since Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig bared it all for the annual ESPN the Magazine's body issue, and the good-natured ribbing from teammates still hasn't died down.

In case you missed it, Puig posted the pictures from his spread on social media last week and the photos were liked over 6,500 times, including nearly 2,000 retweets.

As you can see from the images above, Puig conceals nearly nothing in the shots, as only a glove, a thigh, or a box of peanuts, obstruct the gaze of the viewer from seeing his "Wild Horse."

A few years ago, Puig's teammates might have called his spread a distraction.

This time, they laughed and gave Puig some good-natured ribbing over the last week.

"That's Puig being Puig," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after he initially "glossed over" the pictures. "I sometimes think he's not from this planet. I think he had fun with it. I think his teammates will have fun with it, and he's pretty put together. I'll give him credit. He's very comfortable in his own skin as we saw. "

Puig said he had no problem agreeing to do the pictures, and had first been offered the opportunity four years prior.

"They've asked me for a number of years, but I didn't feel I was in the best condition," Puig said through a translator before the game last Monday. "I decided to do it this year because it’s the 10th anniversary of the issue. It was really fun."

Early MVP candidate and longtime Puig teammate, Matt Kemp, told reporters that he too was once asked to pose nude in the body issue, but he turned them down.

"I thought about my Grandma," Kemp told LA Times columnist Dylan Hernandez. "My grandma would have been mad. The whole church community would have been mad."

That didn't stop Kemp from playfully poking fun of Puig when the media entered the locker room later that night following the Dodgers 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

"Did you all see Puig's pictures?" Kemp asked the horde of reporters. "That's a lot of baby oil."

The following day, Puig's teammates printed out the photos and posted them on the board inside the Dodger dugout where the lineup is usually placed.





Clayton Kershaw, who once reportedly asked for Puig to be traded, also saw the pictures.

"We all know what kind of specimen he is," Kershaw told FOX during a live broadcast. "We get to see it everyday in the clubhouse, but for him to put it all out there in the magazine. We've given him a good bit of fun about it and he loves it. He loves the attention, he loves that stuff. He's good with it."

However, not all of his teammates were good with it.

"I need to find a psychologist tomorrow," Kenley Jansen joked to Hernandez about the photos. "I don't want to talk about it because that really traumatized me. One of my favorite things, man, peanuts. Can't eat them anymore. I just think about 'little Puig.'"

You're not alone, Kenley.