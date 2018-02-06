Amazon Looking to Fill Positions at Job Fair in Santa Ana

In this Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse, in New York. Amazon announced Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, that it has narrowed down its potential site for a second headquarters in North America to 20 metropolitan areas, mainly on the East Coast.

If you’re looking for a job, get your resumes ready because Amazon is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Santa Ana.

The online retail giant will be scouting new hires from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Ana WORK Center, which is located on 1000 East Santa Ana Boulevard, unit 200, Santa Ana, California 92701.

The job fair is being hosted in an effort to fill part-time and night shifts. They ask that applicants be at least 18-years-old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

More information on available positions with Amazon can be found here.