If the Rams Win the Super Bowl, Bud Light Promises Free Beer for LA

What to Know Bud Light promises to give away free beer to the winner of Super Bowl LIII.

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the New England Patriots on Feb. 2.

Last year, Bud Light gave away about 38,000 cans of beer during the Philadelphia Eagles championship parade.

The Los Angeles Rams could walk away with more than a trophy if they win Super Bowl LIII, thanks to Bud Light.

That's because Anheuser-Busch recently promised to give out free beer to this year's winner, i.e. the city that wins the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, two hard-fought games ended in the Rams claiming the NFC title while the New England Patriots won the AFC championship for the third straight year.

Now, the two teams will compete on Feb. 2 for beer and a banner.

The announcement was first made on Jan. 13 - when it was still unsure who would be playing on the big stage.

This promise is a follow-up to a deal made last year with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A tweet by offensive tackle Lane Johnson prompted Bud Light to offer free beer to the winner, raising the stakes of America's most-watched sporting event.

The light beer company held their promise after the Eagles won, delivering around 38,000 cans to their Super Bowl parade, according to phillyvoice.com. Philadelphia fans not in attendance could send their receipts to Bud Light's website and receive a rebate for their purchase within a limited time frame.

Bud Light also cut a deal with the Cleveland Browns, who were coming off a winless season, earlier this season. Bud Light set up refrigerators throughout the city, and when the Browns won their first game, the fridges opened and released "celebratory beers" for fans.

A win against the Patriots could mean the second Super Bowl victory in the history of the Rams' franchise - their first since coming to LA.

This promise by Bud Light, however, could be even more cause for the city to celebrate the return of the Rams from the big game and to the city.