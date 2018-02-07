Complaints About New LA City Recycling Program Spike

RecycLA was supposed to mean better working conditions for trash hauling employees, and mandatory recycling programs. However, reports of trash piling up indicate this is not the case. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

LA's New Recycling Program Already Has 28K Complaints

Los Angeles city officials are working to fix a new city recycling pickup program after 28,000 residents complained their recycling isn't being picked up.

RecycLA was supposed to mean better working conditions for trash hauling employees, and mandatory recycling programs. However, reports of trash piling up indicate this is not the case.

Anthony Ramichi first alerted NBC4 to the problem about uncollected recycling at his auto service shop in June.

At that point, the city's "recycla" program was slowly rolling out.

Report: Missed Trash Collection Multiplying

"All I know is I paid for the whole month," he said. "And as you can see, it's still full."

But eight months since the program officially started, City Hall is finally listening to some 28,000 complaints.

LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell says he was a big supporter of the idea - initially.

"The rollout was abysmal and the repercussions significant," said O'Farrell. "I was assured that recycle was aimed at improving the customer experience and systems were in place to minimize disruptions to our small business community. I feel I was sold a bill of goods."

Andy Hasroun, who owns Links N Hops, said his trash collection bill has skyrocketed.

"We can't do business in the city of LA," Hasroun said. "This is a legal shakedown."

The problems seem to have no boundaries.

Alan Bernstein owns nine properties around LA and today says they're not only getting late pick-ups, they're being charged fees they never had before.

"Each time they unlock a lock to get to the bins, they charge us for it," he said.

Mike Bonin, an LA City Councilman, said the goals of the program are laudable but the implementation has been nothing short of a "hot mess."

So now the plan is to fix it.

And it's possible the trash haulers could face penalties if not lose their ability to do business with the city.

"They have a lot to lose if this is not successful," O'Farrell said.