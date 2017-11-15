Cruise by the New 'Magic of Lights' in Fontana

The Thursday-Sunday experience runs from Nov. 17 through New Year's Eve at the Auto Club Speedway.

What to Know The Auto Club Speedway in Fontana is the place

The experience lasts for about 20-30 minutes

"One carload, one price!" $25 at the gate, $20 in advance

Doing the slow roll by a row of homes positively covered, from yard to chimney, in glowing candy canes, laughing animatronic elves, and all sorts of blinking round things that may be ornaments or may be Christmas cookies?

It's a must-do for thousands of groups of friends and family members when the end of the year blinks into view.

You can probably name a popular street or cul de sac in your own neighborhood, or fairly nearby, that goes the super-lit-up route, but if you and your light-loving kin are on the search for a fresh brand of sparkle, you'll find a festive scene in Fontana beginning on Friday, Nov. 17.

If the "Fontana" part of that sentence has you wondering if this festive-o-sity will unfold at the Auto Club Speedway, well, you have some sort of Spidey sense when it comes to seasonal fun, though we probably should call it a Snowman-y sense, just to stay thematic.

The brand-new Magic of Lights, "...a dazzling 1.5-mile drive-thru holiday experience," will be open every Thursday through Sunday night, beginning on Friday, Nov. 17, in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone section of the speedway.

Opening time every night is 5:30 p.m., and while Thursdays and Sundays will wrap it up by 9, Friday and Saturday will keep the glow going through to 10 o'clock.

Your at-the-gate price? Twenty five bucks, and that covers your whole car and everyone in it. There are Dash Pass options, giving you a chance to "skip the line," for a bit more, so look into that if that appeals.

If you and yours are used to gazing upon houses and buildings, this'll be a different sort of bulb-focused happening, with "400 LED displays and animations" lining the driving area.

Trains, friendly sea monsters, and other whimsical figures and notions'll be illuminated along the way.

Final date? New Year's Eve. Finding some new holiday lights to enjoy? Our region is pretty massive, so there's always a line-up of bright homes you haven't seen yet, or, in this case, LED displays blinking and twinkling inside a celebrated speedway.

