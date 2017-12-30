Gunman, Victim in Long Beach Law Firm Shooting Identified

People gather outside after a shooting in a Long Beach law firm that left the shooter and one man dead, as well as a third man injured on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

Police Saturday identified the gunman and victim of a fatal shooting that happened at a Long Beach law firm.

The shooter was identified as 58-year-old Redondo Beach resident John Alexander Mendoza, and the victim was 75-year-old Major Langer, the Long Beach Police Department said in a press release.

The shooting was reported around 2:25 p.m. Friday, when Mendoza opened fire on his coworkers at the Perona, Langer, Beck, Serbin, Mendoza and Harrison law firm in the 300 block of San Antonio Drive.

Long Beach police characterized the shooting as "a workplace violence incident." Mendoza shot Langer, as well as another worker, who police identified as a 64-year-old man.

When police arrived, they found Mendoza dead at the scene, having shot himself in the "upper body." They then found Langer, also dead after having been shot in the torso.

The third victim suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and lower body, but had been taken to a hospital by a "third party" before police arrived. He remains in stable condition and is expected to survive, Long Beach police said.

No other injuries were reported, despite other employees being inside the building during the gunfire. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7244. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).