By Oleevia Woo and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was found dead in a Mercedes Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in North Hollywood.

    Officials are searching for the gunman responsible for killing a man late Tuesday in North Hollywood, according to Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations.

    Police responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cantara Street and Woodman Avenue. There, they found the victim inside a Mercedes. He had suffered from multiple gunshots wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    With little to no witnesses speaking with police, a suspect description was not immediately available.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the North Hollywood Police Station at 818-754-8300.

