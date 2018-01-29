Photos: 97 of Our Favorites From NASA's Image of the Day

From spiraling galaxies and supernova explosions deep in the cosmos to massive solar flares and an ice-covered world right in our solar system, NASA's powerful cameras are capturing spectacular and mind-boggling images of the universe. We've plucked some of our favorite pictures from the space agency's Image of the Day series and showcased them here for a stellar view of Earth, the Milky Way and beyond.

An active region of the sun released spectacular solar flares captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on April 17, 2016. This video was captured in several wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light, a type of light that is typically invisible to our eyes. The flare caused moderate radio blackouts.