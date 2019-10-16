Off-Duty OC Sheriff's Investigator Appears to Pull Gun on Teen at Park

An off-duty Orange County Sheriff's investigator appears to pull a gun on a teenager at a skate park in San Clemente.

A heated confrontation caught on camera and making the rounds online appears to show an off-duty Orange County Sheriff's investigator pulling out a gun and threatening a teenage boy at a skate park in San Clemente.

The heated confrontation at Ralphs Skate Park, which occurred on Saturday, Oct. 12, was captured on several cell phones.

In one video, the off-duty Orange County Sheriff's investigator appears to pull out a gun and is heard threatening the 16-year-old holding a skateboard.

"Put your [expletive] skateboard down," the investigator can be heard yelling.

Another video shows the teen on his knees with his hands up.

"[The man] made him get on the floor and said he'll shoot him in the [expletive] face if he moves," Malcolm McClung, who witnessed the incident, said.

Malcolm and his brother Koa say their band was playing at the skate park Saturday night when the man ran over from the baseball field, apparently upset that the music was too loud.

"He grabbed my shirt told me, 'If you don't turn down the music, I'll take you to jail,'" Koa McClung said. "As he's poking me hardly, as I'm trying to get out of it, he won't let me go."

Koa says the man showed his badge, as he continued to pull on his shirt.

Koa and Malcolm's father, Scott McClung, says, "He was nothing but a big bully with a badge, and it's really hard to refer to him as an off-duty officer."

The father ran over after seeing the commotion and says he thought the worst.

"The guy looked literally very intense, and very crazy going over there," Scott McClung said. "So, I thought this is going to be a mass shooting thing."

The father said the 16-year-old was holding up the skateboard to protect his friend.

"He went in between the two of them to defend his friend," Scott McClung called the 16-year-old boy an "incredible hero."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the incident and that the investigation of the incident will be turned over to the Orange County District Attorney's Office at its conclusion.