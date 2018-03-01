Two brothers saved a man from a flaming car after he veered off a Downtown Los Angeles street and onto an off-ramp on the 110 Freeway. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

One driver was rescued Thursday by two good Samaritans after his vehicle caught flames at one of the off-ramps of the 110 Freeway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to a car on fire at 12:50 a.m. at the 6th Street off-ramp on the northbound 110 Freeway. Upon arrival, they found that two twin brothers saved the driver from the car.

The driver was travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle during a turn on the freeway. He reportedly overshot the off-ramp, sending him up through the trees and down a hill onto the 6th Street off-ramp.

He was transported in moderate condition to a nearby hospital, where he will be evaluated to determine if he was driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No other injuries were reported.



