This 2009 colorized 8000X electron micrograph image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Gram-negative Legionella pneumophila bacteria. Cases of Legionnaires' disease have tripled in the last decade, U.S. health officials said Thursday, Aug. 18, 2011, but the risk of dying from it is lower because of more effective treatment. (AP Photo/Janice Haney Carr)

Two people died and now a total of 13 others who visited Anaheim or Disneyland from late August to October have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, according to Orange County health officials.

The outbreak has been linked to Disneyland, causing the park to voluntarily shut off two cooling towers near the New Orleans Square Train Station on Oct. 27. The towers reportedly had elevated levels of Legionella bacteria.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in droplets of water in the air that are contaminated with the bacteria. Patients infected with the disease range in age from 52 to 94.



