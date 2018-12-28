Two Dead, Three Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on 5 Freeway

Two people were killed early Friday in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday Dec. 28, 2018. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Two people were killed and three others injured Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on a Southern California freeway.

The collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near the transition to the northbound 14 Freeway in Newhall was reported at about 3:30 a.m. It appears the driver of a black Honda Accord, headed south in northbound lanes, might have been intoxicated when it collided with other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol

Firefighters determined some patients needed to be freed from the wreckage, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The three injured victims were hospitalized -- one in grave condition, another in critical condition and the third with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

The ages and genders of the patients were unknown.