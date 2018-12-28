Two Dead, Three Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on 5 Freeway - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Two Dead, Three Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on 5 Freeway

The early morning crash occurred near the 14 Freeway interchange north of Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

    Two people were killed early Friday in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday Dec. 28, 2018. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Two people were killed and three others injured Friday morning in a wrong-way crash on a Southern California freeway.

    The collision on the northbound 5 Freeway near the transition to the northbound 14 Freeway in Newhall was reported at about 3:30 a.m. It appears the driver of a black Honda Accord, headed south in northbound lanes, might have been intoxicated when it collided with other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol 

    Firefighters determined some patients needed to be freed from the wreckage, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The three injured victims were hospitalized -- one in grave condition, another in critical condition and the third with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

    The ages and genders of the patients were unknown.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 10/8] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices