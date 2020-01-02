A New Year’s Miracle: Couple Finds Their Missing Dog, Soybean

It’s a very happy new year for a Silver Lake couple that found their missing dog, Soybean, after he had been stolen from their car and missing for two weeks.

After a long day at the vet Tuesday and Wednesday, Esao Andrews and Clare Herron were glad to be with their dog again. The wait was nothing compared to the 16 days Soybean was missing.

Soybean is a 16-year-old Boston terrier. He’s deaf and missing his right eye.

“When one of us would lose hope the other one would bring the other one back up again,” Herron said.

On Dec. 16, someone broke into the couple’s car and stole Soybean. He became a social media sensation as the couple searched for him relentlessly, and even celebrities like Denise richards posted his image on Instagram.

“We didn’t know what happened. We didn’t know what he was doing,” Andrews said.

But Tuesday night while putting up more fliers, Herron got a phone call from the Enriquez-Morales family in South LA. Ricardo Enriquez had found Soybean wandering in an alley.

“I kind of didn’t believe her at first. And then I asked her to send a picture… He was wearing the same collar and leash that he was wearing when he was lost, so I knew it was him,” Herron said.

It was an emotional reunion.

“Seeing them reunited totally made it worthwhile. Both of them were crying and it was just great to see Soybean back with his family,” Cassandra Enrique-Morales said, while holding her own dog, Twisty, in her arms.

But Soybean’s rescuers wouldn’t accept the $5,000 the couple had offered for his return.

“You know, if we were in that situation and Twisty went missing, we’d expect the community to help us out with nothing in return. It’s just an act of kindness,” Enrique-Morales said.

Soybean’s owners decided to give the $5,000 to animal shelters.

“It’s hard to imagine not trying as hard as you can, if you love someone so much,” Herron said.