Angelenos Appear to Stay Away After County Closes Beaches, Trails Due to Coronavirus

It appeared Saturday that Angelenos were adhering to the county's order to stay off beaches and nature trails to slow the spread of the coronavirus, an official said.

"Law enforcement agencies have been reporting to us that they have no results to anything punitive,'' Los Angeles County spokesman Steve Frasher told City News Service. "People that overlooked (the ban) or were a little clueless have been talked to and have come into compliance."

"People have been willing to do the right thing for the most part. They just needed a gentle reminder," Frasher said.

Most of the county's individual coastal cities had already closed off beaches, parking lots and pathways over the last week.

Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area also reminded the public Saturday that all trails and restrooms in Los Angeles County — including those in its vast area — are closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that park staff will only offer "very limited services" during this time.

The SMMNRA announced the closure of all its facilities on March 22, and on Friday Los Angeles County officials closed all beaches, piers, beach bike paths, beach access points, public trails and trailheads through April 19.

"I ask that you help us by not going to our beaches and not going to our hiking trails, at least for the next few weeks," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the county's Department of Public Health.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger echoed the sentiment, saying, "We want you to keep enjoying the outdoor space, but please remember to use common sense."

SMMNRA officials said the public will be notified via the National Park Service website and on social media when the park resumes full operations. Park rangers at SMMNRA were also available to answer questions at 805-370-2301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.