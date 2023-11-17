Sylmar

Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Sylmar

The shooting victims were described as a man and a woman, possibly in their 50s.

By Darsha Philips and Karla Rendon

An investigation is underway following what may have been a murder-suicide Thursday at a home in Sylmar.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a call of a shooting at 7:41 p.m. and responded to the 13800 block of Tucker Avenue. There, two people were found dead from gunshot wounds.

LAPD described the victims as a man and a woman who appeared to be in their 50s. Their relationship, if any, was unclear.

Neighbors said they didn’t hear any commotion leading up to the shooting. A man told NBC4 that his brother was somehow involved in the incident.

“It’s really safe and calm and family-oriented,” one neighbor said. “Nothing ever happens here, so I have no idea.”

Paramedics were held outside for roughly an hour until law enforcement cleared the home. Police said three people were inside the residence when the gunshots rang out.

Two adults and an infant were removed from the home and are OK, according to LAPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

