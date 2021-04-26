Apple

Apple Announces Plan to Expand Its Culver City Team to More Than 3,000 Employees

The company says it will grow the workforce to more than 3,000 in Culver City as part of a plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

Apple announced that it will expand its Culver City team to more than 3,000 employees as part of the multinational technology company's plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years.

Word that Apple had leased Culver City office space at 8777 W. Washington Blvd. was announced in January 2018. The company was initially expected to have about 1,000 employees at the site, which is being developed by Lincoln Property Co. and has not yet opened. Apple said along with expanding the number of employees, it will expand the "state-of-the-art campus with additional space'' for the employees.

"At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to U.S. innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,'' Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. "We're creating jobs in cutting-edge fields -- from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence -- investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future."

Apple also announced Monday that it plans to increase its San Diego workforce by about 5,000 employees by 2026, a 500% increase from its 2018 goal.

Apple also said it plans to invest over $1 billion in North Carolina and will begin construction on a new campus and engineering hub. Other expansion plans are slated for Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington and Iowa. 

