Arson suspected as boat and pickup go up in flames in Panorama City

Residents in Panorama City were alarmed to find their street was on fire after a suspected arsonist lit a boat, a pickup truck and trash cans ablaze.

The incident happened along Chase Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday when a witness walking by noticed the fires and immediately called 911.

Victor Valencia was upset to find that his boat, which was parked outside his house, was also set on fire.

“I don't understand why someone would do this. It is just sad,” said Valencia, who was planning on taking the now-charred boat out this weekend.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Los Angeles Police Department officers detained four people, but they were later released. The incident is still under investigation as officials look to find more details on the perpetrator.

For now, neighbors in the area are on edge.

“It’s very unfortunate that we have people like that in the valley,” one neighbor said.