‘At least being humane,' Catalina Island locals respond to decision to eradicate 2,000 deer

The fate of over 2,000 mule deer on Catalina Island is up in the air after a decision was made to eradicate the species with a helicopter marksman.

Plans to eradicate the species are part of a restoration project by the Catalina Island Conservancy to restore and protect the island's native plants and species.

The mule deer were originally brought to Catalina Island more than 100 years ago to promote hunting tourism along with bison, pigs, and goats. Since then the goats and pigs have been eradicated, leaving only the bison population, which has been sterilized, and the deer.

"What they're trying to do is not just remove the deer from there, they're actually trying to restore the island," said Paul Stapp professor of biological science at Cal State Fullerton. "There have been lots of studies on the impacts of vegetation and how those impacts then affect erosion and how they affect the wildlife species that rely on those native habitats."

Johnny Machado is a third-generation hunter on the Island whose grandfather worked as a ranchhand for William Wrigley Jr. For Machado, the deer are not just another invasive species but a part of Catalina Island's history and culture.

"It's tradition for us to be able to go hunt and show the next generation how to hunt," said Machado. "Just sticking with that culture, it kind of hurts a lot that they're gonna be trying to take away our last bit of hunting."

Others like Chuck Martin, who has lived on the island for 26 years, said it's the decision to eradicate the deer with a helicopter marksman that bothers him and the thought of leaving the corpses to rot.

"At least being humane, not slaughtering them with helicopters," said Martin. "They're trying to preserve the plants that are indigenous to the island and people don't come here to go see the plants."

Lauren Dennhardt, the Senior Director of Conservation, said the lethal dispatch of the deer is the most humane way to go about eradicating them and has shown effective on other islands both habited and inhabited.

Deer removal methods according to the Catalina Island Conservancy

According to the Catalina Island Conservancy, the other methods of eradication are less effective and can lead to a more cruel death for the deer.

"We learned from hundreds of other islands and what they were able to do, both inhabited and uninhabited and really came to this conclusion that there's really only one option, you have to bring the population down to zero and the most humane option is the lethal dispatch of these animals," said Dennhardt.

Due to the island's mountainous landscape, Dennhardt assured that a helicopter would help get to areas otherwise difficult to get to and could prolong the operation.

"We're gonna have a safer Avalon for people to come and enjoy and we're going to have ecosystems that really thrive and are pretty inspiring for people into the future," said Dennhardt.