Attempted break-in at home of reality star in Hollywood Hills

Home security camera footage shows the moments when three masked intruders attempted to break into the Hollywood Hills home of influencer, Joey Zauzig.

The break-in happened early Monday morning and he has been detailing his experience to his followers.

It was a disturbing and frightening ordeal for Joey Zauzig, who you may know from his social media pages and show on MTV.

He said he is sharing details of his experience so he can find the men responsible for taking his sense of safety away.

Home security cameras show the moment when masked men break into Joey Zauzig’s Hollywood Hills home.

The reality star, known for his role in MTV’s ‘The Real Friends of WEHO,’ shared the disturbing details on his Instagram page.

“Last night we were awoken to three armed masked men walking around our property at our door,” Zauzig said.

Zauzig said it happened around midnight on Monday. When the masked intruders used a device to shatter his sliding glass door.

This triggered the alarm and then he said he immediately called 911.

“We didn't know if they were still in the house. We were so freaked out we were screaming help from the balcony,” Zauzig said.

Zauzig detailed the LAPD’s response and their arrival within six minutes, with two helicopters overhead.

But by the time they arrived, according to Zauzig and the LAPD, the three masked men had already left.

Zauzig thanked his followers for all of their well wishes and kind messages. But in a post, he said he is feeling violated and sick to his stomach as he deals with the mental toll.

“I am wondering when I am going to feel back to normal because I definitely don’t. I don’t know what I am going to have to do, hopefully I will get back to normal.”

We reached out to LAPD so far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD.