Authorities seek public help locating 13-year-old girl and her 2-week-old son

Authorities sought the public's assistance Tuesday in locating a 13-year-old mother and her 2-week-old son last seen in the South Los Angeles area over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nevaeh Lorane Martinez and D'Angelo Hill were last seen in the 1000 block of West 100th Street around noon Sunday.

Deputies described Martinez as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic girl weighing 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left cheek in cursive writing and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The infant was described as a 19-inch Black/Hispanic boy weighing 10 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Sheriff's officials said the pair are presumed to be in the East Los Angeles area.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the mother and son was urged to contact the LASD South Los Angeles Station at 323-820-6775.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.