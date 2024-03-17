Authorities warn motorists of increased enforcement for St. Patrick's Day

Authorities are warning Southlanders celebrating St. Patrick's Day Sunday that law enforcement officers will be out in force, looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“With the Saint Patrick's Day celebrations ..The Los Angeles Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers, and reminds the community to celebrate responsibly by designating a sober driver -- your lucky charm, for a safe and enjoyable celebration,'' LAPD Cmdr. Craig Valenzuela said. “It's a simple way to make sure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely”

On Sunday, a DUI saturation patrol will take place from noon to 8 p.m. in the city's North Hollywood area.

Enforcement efforts began Friday, including LAPD “DUI saturation patrols” in several communities that continued Saturday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Numerous municipal law enforcement organizations countywide, as well as the California Highway Patrol, are also expected to step up traffic enforcement on Sunday.

Nationally, in 2021, there were 47 fatal alcohol-related wrecks during the Irish-inspired festivities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The California Office of Traffic Safety is providing additional funding to support extra and overtime patrols on St. Patrick's Day.