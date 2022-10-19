Here's When and Where Blink-182 is Playing in Los Angeles

Ready to fall in love with the boys at the rock show -- again?
Southern California-based pop-punk band Blink-182 is back with the original three, kicking off a world tour that includes two Los Angeles shows in June.
After a Kardashian wedding, successful battle with cancer, and what seemed at the time like the demise of Blink, the San Diego natives are back, with Tom DeLonge in tow.
And tickets are going fast.
Blink-182 has the following shows in California, starting with LA dates:
Los Angeles
June 16, 2023: , Banc of California Stadium
June 17, 2023: Banc of California Stadium
San Diego
June 19, 2023: Pechanga Arena
June 20, 2023 Pechanga Arena
San Jose
June 22, 2023: SAP Center at San Jose
Sacramento
June 23, 2023: Golden 1 Center
Floor tickets -- standing room only -- start at $485 at the first LA tour date. The cheapest in the nosebleeds appear to start at $177.
The band, featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, has also been sharing images of the trio back together again, including one with them looking mature with varying degrees of facial hair.
I guess this is growing up.
Remember these fresh-faced fellows in 1999?
The band also debuted a new single called "Edging," with the promise of dropping a full album.
Blink’s world tour will kick off in Tijuana on March 11, 2023, and ends on Feb. 26, 2024, in New Zealand.