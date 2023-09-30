Body found after fire at homeless encampment by the 5 freeway in Cypress Park

A body was discovered this morning when firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near the Golden State (5) Freeway in Cypress Park.

The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway near the connector road to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters were called at 1:42 a.m., quickly put out the fire and discovered the body, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A representative from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the location at 7:50 a.m., the CHP said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.