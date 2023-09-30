Cypress Park

Body found after fire at homeless encampment by the 5 freeway in Cypress Park

By City News Service

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC

A body was discovered this morning when firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near the Golden State (5) Freeway in Cypress Park.

The brush fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. on the right shoulder of the southbound freeway near the connector road to the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters were called at 1:42 a.m., quickly put out the fire and discovered the body, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A representative from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the location at 7:50 a.m., the CHP said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Cypress Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us