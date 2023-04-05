7-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Arlington Heights Found in ‘Good Health,' Police Say

A 7-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday afternoon in the Arlington Heights area has been found in downtown Los Angeles, police said Wednesday.

The boy was last seen Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. in the courtyard of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. LAPD officers began their search around 10 p.m. with bloodhounds.

Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the boy was found in 'good health' and will be reunited with family. He was found in downtown Los Angeles, about five miles east of Arlington Heights.

More details were not immediately available.

There is no suspected foul play and his family says he is known to play outside and walk around.

If you have seen, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Derek Clay, please contact Wilshire Area Police Station, at 213-473-0476.