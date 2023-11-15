Man arrested in about 12 Boyle Heights, Chinatown arson fires

A man in his 40s was arrested Wednesday after about a dozen brush and debris fires were set in Los Angeles' Boyle Heights and Chinatown area.

The arson fires were reported between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the fire department said. No injuries were reported, and firefighters said no structures were damaged.

The fires burned in several areas of Boyle Heights and Chinatown, including the 1300 and 2000 blocks of Cesar Chavez Avenue. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of arson shortly after the fires, the LAFD said.

"Thanks to a detailed suspect description provided to LAFD responders, teams of investigators from the LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section, working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division, were immediately deployed to the area," said Brian Humphrey, of the LAFD. "The Los Angeles City Fire Department appreciates members of the community who stepped forward to help identify this suspect."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about the man's identity and how he started the fires were not immediately available.

There was no evidence to suggest the man is connected to other arson cases in the area, the LAFD said