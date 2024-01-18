Burglary victims sought after thief impersonates alarm company in LA and Orange County

Law enforcement in Los Angeles and Orange Counties are looking for victims who may have been burglarized by thieves pretending to be employees of their alarm company.

Authorities have received several reports from elderly people in Anaheim and Carson, but they believe these thieves may have also targeted people in San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

“In one of our cases, one of our victims was legally blind, legally blind,” exclaimed Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a press conference Thursday morning.

He was joined by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), Anaheim Police, and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to announce an arrest in the series of burglaries targeting people ages 79 to 88 years old.

“We believe Mr. Chavez would target primarily elderly victims who live in mobile home parks and who displayed home security signs outside of their homes,” said Lt. Pasquale Aiello with the LASD’s Carson station.

Police said 37-year-old Jacinto Chavez of Riverside is one of possibly two or more thieves who posed as employees of the alarm security company Brinks to enter homes and steal items such as jewelry, credit cards, and blank checks.

“This is like stealing from your grandparents,” Spitzer said. “That's how despicable this is. Walking in your grandparents' bedroom and stealing your grandmother's jewelry and then going out and trying to fence that.”

When LA County deputies served a search warrant at Chavez’s property on Jan. 4, they said they found evidence such as women's jewelry and receipts for electronics.

“One woman lost her wedding ring. He stole her wedding ring. I don't know if her husband is still alive or not,” Spitzer told NBC4, “That possession has now been lost.”

Reported burglaries date back to Aug. 23, 2023, but police believe there are more spanning several counties. Anaheim police are reporting the most cases so far.

“We've charged five," Spitzer said. "We're looking for more crimes and we have $500,000 bail. And we're going to ask for 11 years and four months in state prison."

As of Thursday, Orange County’s District Attorney’s Office has filed five felony counts of first-degree burglary and five misdemeanor counts of theft from elder adults exceeding $950.

LA County DA’s Office said it has not filed any charges and is asking other victims to please come forward. Their advice for anyone who receives a knock on their door is to always ask for their company credentials with a photo ID. You can also call the company to ask if they sent someone.

“If you did not schedule an appointment or you are unsure, do not allow anyone to come inside your home,” advised Capt. Damon Jones of the LASD Carson Station.

“We recommend you do not allow anyone or any type of service provider inside your home unsupervised,” Jones said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim or may have information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact Anaheim Burglary Detectives at 714-328-8153 or LASD Detectives at 310-830-1123.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or LA County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit anonymous tips online.