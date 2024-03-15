Fire burns for more than 2 hours at Studio City mansion of actor Cara Delevingne

A house fire burned for more than two hours hours Friday morning at the hillside Studio City home of model and actress Cara Delevingne.

The fire near Fryman Canyon Park was reported at about 4 a.m. when firefighters were called to the 3000 block of North Oakdell Lane east of Fryman Road. Flames and smoke rising from the burning two-story house could be seen from nearby freeways.

One firefighter was hospitalized in fair condition. A resident suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the rear of the 6,650-square-foot mansion built in 1971 and spread to the attic, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One room was consumed by flames before the fire spread to the attic and triggered a roof collapse, the LAFD said.

Details about what caused the fire were not immediately available. The fire was knocked down just after 6:30 a.m.

TMZ first reported that the house is the home of actress and model Delevingne, who has appeared in "American Horror Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Suicide Squad" and other productions. The 4-bed and 6-bath home was featured in a June 2021 Architectural Digest video with Delevingne.

TMZ reported that she was not home at the time.

Delevingne later thanked firefighters in an Instagram post.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," the post said.

NBC News has reached out representatives for Delevingne for comment.