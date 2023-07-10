Chatsworth family searching for missing 15-foot pet python

Most of us would do anything to find a missing pet, even if it means climbing rooftops or searching underneath patio furniture.

Now, one family in Chatsworth is offering a $1,000 reward and searching for their 15-foot python named Big Momma that went missing on July 4.

Neighbors are helping too, because this member of the Villata family could be anywhere.

“Normally this is where she stays most of the time. We also put her in this bigger, walk-in habitat. Sometimes we throw her in the pool, she likes swimming,” Alex Villata said. “I feel so bad, something so simple could have avoided all of this."

Her cage was not bolted and Big Momma took off.

“Wherever she’s at she is probably trying to preserve her energy and holed up somewhere comfortable,” Villata said.

Villata says Big Momma is an endangered species that could be dangerous.

“Make sure that smaller pets, Chihuahuas, cats, anything of that nature, you want to be careful. Dangerous to humans? Yeah, she’s a constrictor, right? She does like to coil and compress,” Villata said.

A Facebook post on “My Chatsworth” urging those who may encounter a Big Momma to not kill her. Most hope for her safe return but a few comments are more concerned about protecting cats and dogs.

She’s not venomous, but eventually she is going to get hungry.

The family says Big Momma ate a rabbit for dinner just before she disappeared. She eats every two weeks, so they figure they have about a week to find her before she goes searching for her next meal.