Chino police shoot man dead in Rialto hours after crash

Chino police shot and killed a man in Rialto Wednesday night, hours after he was allegedly involved in a crash that knocked a motorcycle officer off his bike.

It’s unclear how many Chino Police Department officers opened fire, but the man died in a residential neighborhood shortly before 6 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The CPD said a motorcycle had tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation around 9:56 a.m. The man then allegedly slammed on his brakes, causing the officer to strike the vehicle and fall off his bike.

The police department said they believe the man purposely hit the brakes and then fled from the scene.