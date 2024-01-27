CHP discovers $400k worth of drugs at the end of a car chase

A car chase ended with a drug bust in Monterey Park and the California Highway Patrol discovering roughly $400,000 of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in the suspect vehicle.

Two CHP officers out of the East Los Angeles station attempted to yield a driver who then took off. With the help of an airship, the CHP officers pursued the driver until eventually, the chase ended.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 120 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and 40 pounds of marijuana. According to the agency, the narcotics had a street value of almost $400,000.

CHP did not reveal the name of the driver nor what charges they may face.

