Christmas Shopping Trip to Reward Troubled Teens for Staying in School

Students who attend a Riverside high school geared to at-risk youths will be rewarded Friday for their progress in the last semester when they're offered an opportunity to do some Christmas shopping using credits they've earned.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office's Crime Prevention Unit, in partnership with Abraham Lincoln Continuation School, will host the "Winter Wonderland Pop-up Shop" at the Victoria Avenue campus from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

D.A.'s office spokesman John Hall said students who have completed their studies, maintained steady attendance and demonstrated good behavior will be furnished "buck$" to spend on a range of items at the pop-up shop, including shoes, electronics, apparel and household necessities.

"They will be able to purchase holiday gifts for family and friends," according to an agency statement. "Many of the students may not have the resources to provide holiday gifts but, through their own hard work, excelling in school, the pop-up shop gives them an opportunity to do just that."

D.A. Mike Hestrin made youth rehabilitation and education programs a central tenet of his administration at the outset almost five years ago.

The Abraham Lincoln Continuation School, part of the Riverside Unified School District enrolls students in grades 9-12, providing courses for teens who need remedial tutoring, who are delinquents and who could end up in the juvenile justice system.

Rad Pro Studios and Illuminate Event Services are designing and constructing the pop-up shop, officials said.