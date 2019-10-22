Kawhi’s Clippers Top LeBron, AD and the Lakers on Opening Night Published at 10:29 pm on October 22, 2019 Published at 10:29 pm on October 22, 2019 20 photos 1/20 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Los Angeles Lakers Forward Anthony Davis (3) and Los Angeles Clippers Forward Kawhi Leonard (2) look on during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 22, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 2/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James meet at center court ahead of the opening night matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 3/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James battle on the Staples Center court during the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers' Opening Night matchup at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 4/20 Shahan Ahmed LeBron James is surrounded by media as he comes over for the captain's meeting on Opening Night of the Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 5/20 Shahan Ahmed The LA Clippers' mascot was wildly waving a flag during introductions at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 6/20 Shahan Ahmed The LA Clippers' mascot was wildly waving a flag during introductions at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 7/20 Shahan Ahmed The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers tip-off the 2019-20 season at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 8/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard makes a crafty pass to Ivica Zubac in the LA Clippers' 112-102 victory at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 9/20 Shahan Ahmed For the LA Clippers introductions, a group of drummers and a red lighting took over Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 10/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard is introduced to the LA Clippers' home fans at Staples Center for the first time, but with a healthy showing from Lakers' fans, there was a notable spattering of boos at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 11/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots his trademark fadeaway jumper at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 12/20 Shahan Ahmed Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers finishes through the foul at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 13/20 Shahan Ahmed LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers addresses the media ahead of the NBA season opener at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 14/20 Shahan Ahmed The LA Clippers beat the LA Lakers 112-102 on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 15/20 Shahan Ahmed Anthony Davis chases down a ball and makes an impressive steal at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 16/20 Shahan Ahmed 17/20 Shahan Ahmed LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard matchup in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers game on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 18/20 Shahan Ahmed Kawhi Leonard makes a crafty pass to Ivica Zubac in the LA Clippers' 112-102 victory at Staples Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. 19/20 AFP via Getty Images Hong Kong supporters protest outside Staples Center ahead of the Lakers vs Clippers NBA season opener in Los Angeles on October 22, 2019. - Activists handed out free T-shirts displaying support for the Hong Kong protests after an NBA fan in Northern California raised enough money to pay for more than 10,000 shirts, according to the organizer who goes by the pseudonym "Sun Lared" as LeBron James of the Lakers suffers the brunt of people's anger after comments he made in response to the tweet from Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong protesters, and drawing the ire of the Chinese Communist Pary. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) 20/20 Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: A pro-Hong Kong activist holds a poster of LeBron James with the words 'King of Chinese Money' before the Los Angeles Lakers season opening game against the LA Clippers outside Staples Center on October 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Activists also printed at least 10,000 pro-Hong Kong t-shirts to hand out to those attending the game and encouraged them to wear the free shirts as a form of peaceful protest against China amidst Chinese censorship of NBA games. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) 0 More Photo Galleries This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’ Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week