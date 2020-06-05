Community Pet Food Bank to Open

What to Know Opens June 8 at Chesterfield Square and East Valley

Please make an appointment before picking up pet food

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

Your faithful and loving pooch or kitten?

They bring you so much joy, comfort, companionship, and, yes, sweet snuggliness, too. And they do it daily, whatever hard issues we humans might be dealing with in our day-to-day worlds.

Supporting and comforting Southern Californians during the time of the coronavirus, when many have faced financial hardship and a future that seems uncertain, has been a fervent focus for LA Animal Services.

To help relieve any stresses surrounding keeping the family pet, a source of sunshine for many households, well-fed and at their best, the department is opening a community pet food bank on Monday, June 8

The Pet Food Pantry, a "Pet Food Resource for City Residents Needing Assistance to Feed Family Pets," will open at Chesterfield Square at 1850 W. 60th Street in Los Angeles and 14409 Vanowen Street in Van Nuys.

There are a few easy steps to take before picking up the bowl-filling bites your feline or Fido craves.

First thing to keep in mind? The Pet Food Pantry will be open twice a month, on the second and fourth Mondays.

You'll also want to register online or call to make your pick-up appointment.

The Chesterfield Square number is 213-326-2788 while East Valley can be reached at 213-264-8985. Note that you'll need to provide some information on your animal, including their license number.

The pantry will provide a one-pound bag of dog or cat food per pet, and you may register for up to three pets in your home.

If you'd like to donate food, the Pet Food Pantry is accepting unopened bags and cans. Money donations, too, are helpful and will go towards the program.

“With the challenges many residents are facing due to the pandemic, feeding your furry family member should not be one of them, so we established the Pet Food Pantry to offer assistance to pet owners,” said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services General Manager.

“We are grateful for the donations made by individuals and organizations, like the LA Chargers, who have donated directly to the Pet Food Pantry and companies, including Zignature, Wellness, Best Friends, and ASPCA who have contributed to the inventory of pet food making the Pet Food Pantry possible to serve the community.”

Call or sign-up now to make your appointment for pet food pick-up or find out how you can donate food or funds to a service that means so much to the community, and to the pets they dearly love and depend upon, too.