Community rallies to help Newbury Park Academy band after their instruments were stolen

The Newbury Park community is coming together to help students of the Newbury Park Adventist Academy after their band instruments were stolen last weekend.

The school’s band was in San Diego last week for a performance when more than 30 instruments were stolen from their equipment truck outside of their hotel.

Many of the instruments were privately owned by the students while others were rented or owned by the school.

According to the school, people from the community have already offered to loan them replacement instruments.

“My email inbox has presented me with people we don’t know,” Joel Albritton, the school’s principal, said. “One woman offered a clarinet to donate, we received two flutes in a box just yesterday and cash donations too from people we’ve never met.

Albritton said he estimates about $35,000 of equipment was stolen from the school’s band.

The school is hoping that they can get enough instruments to perform at their concert at the end of the year.