Coo Over LA Zoo's New Baby Condor

A ready-to-hatch baby bird that can't quite complete the egg-exiting process? That's the sort of tyke that can often use a helping hand.
At least when those skilled hands belong to the amazing staffers who work at the
Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
And a baby bird got a much-needed boost to exit its cozy shell on the evening of Aug. 20, 2020. The feathery youngster in question? A beautiful
California condor currently rocking the name #LA1720.
See some stunning snapshots of the newly arrived chick, and learn more about the near-extinction of the California condor. And how a baby's exciting arrival means the future of the large, coast-loving bird grows ever brighter.
LouAnne Brickhouse
#LA1720 arrived at the Los Angeles Zoo on Aug. 20, 2020. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
The team
created a "manual pip" in the shell earlier in the week to encourage the hatching process. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
LouAnne Brickhouse, the LA Zoo's Conservation Ambassador, snapped the thrilling first moments. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
The chick had been "malpositioned" inside the shell but keeper Debbie helped it to emerge safely. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
The cute condor infant received an immediate and thorough exam. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
The exam " ...includes applying antiseptic to the umbilicus (the equivalent to a human baby’s umbilical cord)," shared the zoo's Instagram page. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)
As for what happens next? "The chick will go right into a warm brooder so the team can monitor health over the next 36 hours to make sure this new life is strong." Find out more about the sweet California condor baby on the LA Zoo's social pages, and check out Conservation Ambassador LouAnne Brickhouse's nature-amazing adventures at
@TheDailyJames. (photographer: LouAnne Brickhouse)