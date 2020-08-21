Coo Over LA Zoo's New Baby Condor

A ready-to-hatch baby bird that can't quite complete the egg-exiting process? That's the sort of tyke that can often use a helping hand.

At least when those skilled hands belong to the amazing staffers who work at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

And a baby bird got a much-needed boost to exit its cozy shell on the evening of Aug. 20, 2020. The feathery youngster in question? A beautiful California condor currently rocking the name #LA1720.

See some stunning snapshots of the newly arrived chick, and learn more about the near-extinction of the California condor. And how a baby's exciting arrival means the future of the large, coast-loving bird grows ever brighter.