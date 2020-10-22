Pickup Rollover Crash Kills Spectator at Costa Mesa Street Takeover

A man in his 20s was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck that rolled over in what police are investigating as a street takeover crash early Thursday in Costa Mesa.

The pickup overturned at the intersection of Sunflower and Hyland avenues at about 2:30 a.m. It appears the victim was pinned under the pickup, which ended up on its side.

Family members who arrived at the scene Thursday morning said the victim and driver are cousins.

Police said the victim was apparently watching drivers perform stunts at the intersection. Several vehicles were in the area, with drivers performing donuts in the intersection at the time of the deadly crash.

The driver remained at the location and was arrested. Details about possible charges were not immediately available.

The intersection is blocked until further notice, police said.

Costa Mesa police said they received a tip about the car meetup from Anaheim police, who responded to a similar event in their community earlier Thursday. A woman was struck by a driver performing donuts in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Anaheim police responded to the Anaheim Plaza Marketplace, where several hundred cars were taking part in what appeared to be a car meetup.

Video showed the vehicle's rear end clip the woman, flipping her into the air before she landed on the pavement.

The driver was later taken into custody.