Crews respond to downed aircraft in Rancho Palos Verdes

Emergency crews responded to a downed aircraft Sunday off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Ocean Trails Reserve. There, first responders responding to reports of a plane in the water.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one person and one dog were in the plane; neither were injured.

Details on what prompted the aircraft to land in the water were not immediately clear. More information on the plane, such as its size and make, were not available.

The investigation is ongoing.