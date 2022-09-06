DA Gascón Announces Three Men Charged in Series of Daytime Robberies

Los Angeles County DA George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men were going to be charged for a series of daytime robberies that have been committed over the past five months.

The series of robberies include the pistol whipping of an older shopper in the 99 Ranch Market parking lot in Rowland Heights.

Dangelo Thomas is being charge with 12 counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of elder abuse. Demoriye Watts is being charged with six counts of second-degree robbery and one count of elder abuse. Eric Burham is being charged with one count of second-degree robbery. Both Thomas and Watts are facing special allegations of personally using a firearm during the robberies.

"These brazen crimes – all of which occurred during the day – are deeply troubling. The victims had their sense of safety shattered," said DA Gascón in a statement. "The majority of the people victimized were from the Asian American Community and I know that this has caused significant community trauma. I hope that all of those who have been impacted by this spree of violence sleep better tonight knowing that those who caused harm will be held accountable."

Back in July a 64-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were in a grocery store parking lot in Rowland Heights when Thomas and Watts allegedly assaulted the man with a handgun. The man's Rolex watch was stolen and he suffered serious injuries from the attack.

Thomas is accused of robbing a 40-year-old man in Glendale in April. A Rolex watch, cash, and other jewelry were stolen.

Thomas is also accused of three separate robberies that occurred during the day May 9. They all took place in less than two hours in Rosemead, La Puente, and Temple City.

Two days later, all three men are accused of robbing a 35-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in Glendale.

The following week, Thomas is accused of robbing two people in Fullerton and stealing about $10,000.

In June, Thomas and Watts are accused of committing additional robberies in Temple City. During one of those robberies committed about $14,000 was stolen.

These cases still remain under investigation by the LA County Sheriff's Department.