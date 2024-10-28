Hollywood

Deadly stabbing near Walk of Fame in Hollywood

It's not clear what the motive was behind the deadly incident.

By Helen Jeong

A death investigation was underway in Hollywood Sunday after a person was stabbed and killed near the Walk of Fame.

Officers responded to a scene in the 7100 block of Hawthorne Avenue after getting a call about a homicide just blocks away from the Hollywood and Highland Metro station at around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The officers did find the victim already deceased at the location. 

Police said a man, who was described to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds in black clothing, was seen running away from the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing to transpire.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood2024 NBA Playoffs
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us