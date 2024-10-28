Deadly stabbing near Walk of Fame in Hollywood

A death investigation was underway in Hollywood Sunday after a person was stabbed and killed near the Walk of Fame.

Officers responded to a scene in the 7100 block of Hawthorne Avenue after getting a call about a homicide just blocks away from the Hollywood and Highland Metro station at around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The officers did find the victim already deceased at the location.

Police said a man, who was described to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds in black clothing, was seen running away from the scene.

It’s not clear what caused the deadly stabbing to transpire.