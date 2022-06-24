Demonstrators Take to the Streets of LA After Roe v. Wade Ruling

Hundreds of protesters in the Los Angeles area took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Holding signs and banners, demonstrators marched around downtown LA and Hollywood to show their opinion on the ruling.

At one point, the crowd marched onto the northbound 110 Freeway, temporarily affecting traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anti-abortion advocates also took a moment to celebrate on Friday.

They’ve been pushing for decades for Roe V Wade to be overturned, but anti-abortion rights leaders know in California their work continues, because in this state abortion will remain legal.

Another crowd of protesters gathered in downtown LA after 9 p.m.

Newschopper4 was over the scene where demonstrators could be seen walking through Winston and Main streets.

LAPD officers were on scene and issued a dispersal order.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic is being impacted by demonstrators in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Avoid the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 25, 2022

Officers advised the public to avoid the area.