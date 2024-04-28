South LA

Deputy found unresponsive at South LA station dies

The LASD was not releasing his name Sunday.

By City News Service

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who died Saturday night while on duty at the sheriff's South Los Angeles station.

Personnel at the station called for an ambulance around 9 p.m. Saturday regarding an “unresponsive deputy,” Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service.

The LASD was not releasing his name Sunday, but he was identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Stewart on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website.

Koerner said the deputy had served in the department for 17 years.

A procession was held as Stewart's body was moved from the South Los Angeles station in the unincorporated Athens area, near Normandie Avenue and the 105 Freeway, to the medical examiner's headquarters in Boyle Heights.

No further information was immediately available.

