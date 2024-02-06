Deputies shoot and kill man armed with machete at Lancaster Albertsons

A man armed with a machete was shot and killed by deputies Tuesday at an Albertsons supermarket in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 43500 block of 20th Street West. The man armed with the machete was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Details about man's identity were not immediately available.

He was shot by deputies who responded to a disturbance at the business after they tried to use less-lethal methods, including stun guns, to take him into custody. The man charged at deputies inside the supermarket before they opened fire, the sheriff's department said at an afternoon news conference.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Several people were shopping in the store at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Two machetes were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies said the same man was earlier at a Chevron, where he charged at a worker who was not injured.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website.