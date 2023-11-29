Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputy suspected of sexually assaulting inmate arrested

By City News Service

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy suspected of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the Century Regional Detention Facility was arrested Wednesday.

The department became aware Tuesday of a sexual assault allegation involving an on-duty deputy assigned to the Lynwood jail, prompting an investigation by sheriff's custody personnel and Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Jonathan Tejada Paredes, 27, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, authorities said. Paredes was booked around 1 p.m. at the Walnut Sheriff's Station.

Bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation remained ongoing Wednesday evening.

