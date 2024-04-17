After California prosecutors announced their decision not to pursue criminal charges against a Los Angeles Police Department officer in the deadly shooting of a teen girl who was struck by gunfire inside a changing room at a Burlington store in North Hollywood in 2021, the surviving family of the young victim said they were crushed by the new development.

As Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office concluded that no charges will be brought against the officer as he did not intend to kill her, Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s family said their pursuit of justice was not ending.

“This is a crushing and devastating response from the AG,” said Sennett Devermont, the family advocate. “This avoids all oversight all accountability that needs to be had.”

Devermont said Valentina’s family filed a civil lawsuit against the LAPD in continued pursuit for justice.

“This is a slap in their face for what is already a living nightmare,” Devermont said. “No family should have to go through this.”

Bonta’s office said in a statement that it was a “challenging” case for state investigators.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, and my heart goes out especially to the family of Valentina Orellana Peralta, who tragically lost her life and whose only involvement in this incident was by being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bonta said in a statement.