Downtown LA streets closed for bomb squad investigation

Streets in downtown Los Angeles were closed Monday afternoon for a bomb squad investigation.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Flower Street early Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious van parked in the area. Traffic was routed away from the street, but no evacuations were ordered.

A bomb squad robot was at the scene.

South Flower Street is closed between Fifth Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

Details about the report and what might be inside the van were not immediately available.