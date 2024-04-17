A 74-year-old man was killed while playing dominoes with other elderly men in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Officers first received a call about a shooting at 10:25 p.m. near Denker and Manchester Avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators said someone entered the area where the victim was and opened fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD did not have suspect descriptions and motive for the shooting.