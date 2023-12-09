Encino gas station sells two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets

An Encino gas station remarkably sold two winning lottery tickets on the same night, with the lucky tickets worth a total jackpot of almost $400 million.

Mega Millions said in a press release that winning two tickets sold at a Chevron gas station matched its numbers in Friday night’s drawing. The lucky retailer is located at 18081 Ventura Blvd.

The jackpot from Friday’s drawing is worth about $395 million. It is unclear if both tickets were purchased by different parties or the same player.

Owners of the winning ticket have the option of receiving a lump sum cash payment of about $ 94.3 million or $197.5 million in 30 graduated annual installments. Those figures are estimated before federal taxes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It is unclear how much the Chevron gas station will earn for selling the tickets.