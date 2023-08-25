F/A-18 fighter jet crash reported in remote part Air Station Miramar near San Diego

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crash was reported late Thursday in a remote part of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday near San Diego.

The crash was reported just before midnight east of the 15 Freeway, MCAS public affairs confirmed to NBC 7. There are no indications of damage to property on the ground, a release said.

It is unknown whether the pilot was injured. Details about what led to the crash were not immediately availalbe.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, a release said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

San Diego Police was initially responding to the incident but MCAS Miramar has taken over search-rescue operations.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation, according to Naval Air Systems Command.

In 2008, four people were killed in San Diego when an F/A-18D Hornet crashed into a neighborhood about 2 miles from the Miramar base. The pilot survived after ejecting and received hospital treatment after getting stuck in a tree.