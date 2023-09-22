Hesperia

False home invasion report leads to deadly Hesperia shooting, sheriff's department says

The 43-year-old man who made the false report was shot and killed by deputies as he came out of the home and pointed a BB gun at deputies, authorities say

By Macy Jenkins and Jonathan Lloyd

A man who placed a false report of a home invasion-robbery at a San Bernardino County residence was shot and killed when emerged from the home and pointed a weapon at responding deputies, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to the home around 7 p.m. in the 13200 block of Sunland Street in Hesperia after receiving a report of resident hiding in a room inside the house after armed intruders entered the residence. Deputies later determined that false report was made by a man who came out of the house as deputies responded, wearing a mask and armed with a weapon.

"The subject continued to advance on the deputy, who took cover behind a vehicle," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "Additional deputies arrived to assist, and the subject was struck by gunfire."

The man, a resident of the home, died at the scene. Authorities said the weapon he carried was a BB gun.

He was identified as 43-year-old Abel Valensia. His family said Valensia was home sick, watching TV while his mother was at church.

"We don't know what happened," said aunt Candy Nunez. "They killed him.

"It's terrible. We need answers."

One deputy suffered minor injuries.

